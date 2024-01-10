Pinto (suspension), who is still a restricted free agent, is allowed to resume practicing with the Senators, Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun reports Wednesday.

Pinto will complete his 41-game suspension, which he received because of activities related to sports wagering, in time for Ottawa's game against Philadelphia on Jan. 21, but he can't play until he signs a new contract. Under normal circumstances, a restricted free agent who didn't sign before Dec. 1 would be ineligible to play for the remainder of the season, but that rule was waived due to Pinto's suspension. The 23-year-old had 20 goals and 35 points in 82 outings this year.