Pinto scored his first NHL goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Canadiens.

Parked on top of the crease, Pinto opened the scoring with an easy tap-in of an Artem Zub rebound 11:35 into the game. It was the first goal in nine games for the rookie, who began the year with the University of North Dakota. A second-round pick of the Senators in 2019, Pinto is a solid three-zone player who is strong in the faceoff circle, although he might not have the offensive upside to be an impactful fantasy piece in 2021-22.