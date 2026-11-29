Pinto scored a goal, placed three shots on net and recorded two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pinto sparked the Senators' offensive efforts Saturday, as he tallied the team's first goal early in the second period to cut Ottawa's deficit in half. The 26-year-old center now has nine of his 11 goals on the season over his last 16 games. Overall, he has 19 points, 56 shots on net, 46 hits and 19 blocked shots over 28 appearances this season. Pinto should continue to play in the team's top six for the time being, making him an excellent all-around streaming option in deep fantasy leagues.