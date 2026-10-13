Pinto scored a goal on one shot and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Pinto broke a scoreless tie just nine seconds into the second period, converting a feed from Michael Amadio for his first goal of the season. Although he registered just one shot on goal, Pinto also made his presence felt on the defensive end with two blocked shots, giving him three on the year, along with 14 hits. His consistent playing time and opportunities in multiple situations should help sustain his fantasy relevance even if he's enduring a relatively slow start to the campaign. Through six games, Pinto has one goal and four assists.