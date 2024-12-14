Pinto scored twice on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Prior to Friday, Pinto had gone 15 straight games without a point, including 14 since he returned from an undisclosed injury that sidelined him in late October and early November. This could be the game that gets the center back on track. He now has three tallies, five points, 34 shots on net, 24 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 21 appearances. Pinto had a 20-goal season in 2022-23 and put up 27 points over just 41 appearances last year, so it's fair to think he can turn things around even if he remains on the third line.