Pinto scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Pinto's up to seven goals through six games, and he's failed to find twine just once this year. The 24-year-old gave the Senators a brief 2-0 lead in the second period before the Islanders' offense woke up. Pinto has eight points, 21 shots on net, four hits, four blocks and a plus-1 rating so far. After flashing 20-goal potential in each of the last three years, the center looks poised for a true breakout in 2025-26.