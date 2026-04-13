Pinto scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Pinto has four goals and two assists over seven contests this month. The 25-year-old center has put together a strong campaign from a middle-six role, with enough ice time in all situations to function as more of a top-six player. He's at 23 goals, 45 points, 154 shots on net, 93 hits, 49 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 71 appearances in his career-best year.