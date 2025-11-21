Pinto scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Pinto has tallied twice over three games since signing his four-year, $30 million contract extension. The 25-year-old center remains in a middle-six role for the Senators. His goal-scoring pace has slowed a bit, but he remains productive all-around with a dash of physicality and an uptick in playmaking. He's at 10 goals, six helpers, 52 shots on net, 18 hits, 15 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 20 appearances, putting him well on his way to a career year.