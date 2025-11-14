Pinto scored a goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

Pinto snapped an eight-game goal drought with a tip-in at the 1:06 mark of the third period. The 25-year-old, who signed a four-year, $30 million extension with the Senators on Thursday, also snapped a two-game pointless streak -- just the second time he's gone back-to-back games without a point -- with this goal. He's having an excellent season so far with 15 points in his first 18 appearances.