Pinto was removed from the league's COVID-19 protocol list Monday, CapFriendly reports.

Pinto recently wrapped up his sophomore season with North Dakota, racking up 15 goals and 32 points in 28 games. The 32nd pick in the 2019 NHL Draft could make his NHL debut at some point this season. If not, he'll be with the team for training camp ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.