Pinto scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Playing in his second game since returning from a 41-game suspension, Pinto gave the Senators a 3-0 lead midway through the second period when he got sprung for a breakaway by Claude Giroux and snapped the puck past Jake Allen's glove. Pinto has stepped right into a prominent role for Ottawa, skating on the second power-play unit while averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time in his two games, but it might take an injury to Josh Norris or Tim Stutzle to elevate hm into a spot on the depth chart that would make him a reliable fantasy option in shallower formats.