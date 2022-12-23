Pinto registered an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The Senators are seeing nice returns from Pinto, whom they selected in the second round (No. 32 overall) of the 2019 draft. Lauded for his strong work ethic, he's stacked 10 goals along with six assists through 33 games, plus the UND product has five power-play points and a pair of game-winners on the season ledger. Consider charting Pinto's development closely, as he's starting to settle into a top-six role.