Pinto registered two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win against Nashville.

Pinto snapped his four-game point drought, bringing him up to 10 goals and 13 points in 27 contests this season. The 22-year-old had a strong run at the beginning of the season with him providing six goals and seven points in eight contests, but Pinto hasn't been able to even get on the scoresheet in back-to-back games since then. He'll have an opportunity to change that Monday versus Anaheim.