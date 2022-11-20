Pinto (lower body) could be available to play Monday against San Jose, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Coach D.J. Smith said Sunday that the team suspects that Pinto will be available versus the Sharks. The Senators forward blocked a shot in Saturday's loss to New Jersey and was seen limping on the ice prior to sitting out Sunday's practice.
