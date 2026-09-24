Pinto (undisclosed) was absent from Senators' practice on Thursday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Pinto's absence is out of the blue, as Thursday's practice was the first one he missed during training camp. He appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury, which will be closely monitored in the coming days. If the 25-year-old center is out for an extended period of time, the Senators will have a temporary hole in their center depth, as he was solid in the 2025-26 campaign with 23 goals, 46 points, 157 shots on goal, 94 hits and 50 blocked shots across 72 regular-season outings.