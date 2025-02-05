Pinto (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.
Pinto was injured in the first period. The Senators are already missing Josh Norris (undisclosed) on a week-to-week basis, and any absence for Pinto would really test the team's center depth.
