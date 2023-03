Pinto scored his 18th of the season in the Senators' 5-4 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

Pinto has 29 points in 68 games, but has not had an assist in his last 13 games. He came into the season as a sleeper for the Calder Trophy and while he has had moments of offensive prowess this season, he has not put himself in contention to be thought of as the best rookie in 2022-23.