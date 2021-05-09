Pinto had two assists and was plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Jets. He also won six of eight faceoffs.

Centering a line between Tim Stutzle and Connor Brown, Pinto continued a strong finish to his rookie campaign, setting up a goal for each of his linemates. Pinto, 22, has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last five games and owns a plus-5 rating during that stretch. The University of North Dakota product is certainly doing everything he can to avoid time in the AHL next season.