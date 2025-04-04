Pinto scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Pinto opened the scoring in the first when he took a drop pass and snapped the biscuit past Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot under the glove from the middle of the slot. It was Pinto's first goal in 10 games (11 shots). He's a solid two-way, bottom-six pivot, and that means he's more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena.