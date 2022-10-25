Pinto found the back of the net in a 4-2 win over the Stars on Monday.
Pinto has scored in each of his last five games as he has shot to the forefront in the race for the Calder Trophy. He was pointless in his first game of the season but has been a force since Opening Night as he has six points in six games.
