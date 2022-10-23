Pinto scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.
It's his fourth consecutive game with a goal (five points). Pinto is off to an incredible start to the season and is likely to move up to the second line with Josh Norris's (undisclosed) injury in the same game. Pinto is a worthy waiver target.
