Pinto notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1.
Pinto has racked up eight points over 10 outings since the start of April. The 24-year-old opens the postseason in a third-line role, but he led all Senators forwards with 19:23 of ice time, so he'll be more of a factor than his place in the lineup suggests. The center set a career high with 37 points in 70 regular-season contests in 2024-25.
