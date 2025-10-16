Pinto scored his fifth goal of the season in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Sabres.

The 24-year-old deflected a shot between his legs and past Alex Lyon just 40 seconds into the third period, although the Senators were already in a 5-2 hole at that point. Pinto is improbably tied for the NHL lead in goals through four games, producing six points in total, but considering he set career highs in 2024-25 with 21 goals and 37 points over 70 regular-season contests, he should be expected to fall off that pace quickly. Ottawa is trying to capitalize on his hot streak, however, as Pinto saw a 5:04 TOI on the power play Wednesday, more than the likes of Tim Stutzle or Jake Sanderson.