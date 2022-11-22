Pinto (lower body) is expected to be in Monday's lineup against the Sharks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Pinto was considered a game-time decision but it doesn't appear he'll miss any game action after picking up a minor injury. The rookie forward has eight goals through 17 games this season but just two of those have come during his last nine appearances.
