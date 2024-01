Pinto (suspension) secured a one-year, $775,000 contract with Ottawa on Friday.

Pinto was no doubt hoping for a bigger contract when he opted to hold out at the start of the 2023-24 campaign but the situation was complicated by his 41-game suspension. With the restricted free agent now under contract, he should rejoin the lineup against the Flyers on Sunday after serving out his ban. An injury to Josh Norris (upper body) could see Pinto thrust into a top-six role in his return to the lineup.