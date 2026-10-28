Pinto scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pinto tallied 34 seconds into the third period, ending Adin Hill's shutout bid. This was Pinto's second goal over the last four games. The 25-year-old center is up to three tallies, five assists, 26 shots on net, 22 hits, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating over 13 outings this season. He continues to work on the third line, though his power-play usage boosts his chances to help out on offense.