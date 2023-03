Pinto scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Pinto opened the scoring Thursday with his third goal over the last seven contests. The 22-year-old center made good on a pass from Nick Holden at 4:10 of the first period. For the season, Pinto is up to 17 goals, 11 assists, 119 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-15 rating through 64 outings, primarily in a middle-six role.