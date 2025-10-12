Pinto scored two goals in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

He was the only Senator who was able to solve Sergei Bobrovsky, although both goals were somewhat fluky -- Bobrovsky got caught out of position after misplaying the puck behind the net late in the first period, and Pinto's third-period tally came on a centering attempt that deflected in off Aaron Ekblad. Nonetheless, Pinto's now tied an Ottawa franchise record with five points in the first two games of the season, including four goals -- an impressive haul for the 24-year-old, who set new career highs with 21 goals and 37 points over 70 regular-season games in 2024-25.