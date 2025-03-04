Pinto scored two goals in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

The 24-year-old center sparked a comeback from a 3-0 deficit by tipping home feeds from Jake Sanderson in the second period and Michael Amadio in the third, but the Senators eventually fell short in the shootout. Pinto missed the last four games in February due to an upper-body injury, but he's kicked off March with a bang by finding the back of the net three times in two contests. On the season, he's produced 14 goals and 25 points in 48 appearances.