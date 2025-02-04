Pinto scored a goal on seven shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Pinto's tally at 6:17 of the third period was the game-winner. Five of his 11 goals on the season have been game-winners. The 24-year-old remained on the third line in the wake of Josh Norris (undisclosed) being labeled week-to-week, but both Pinto and second-line fill-in Ridly Greig figure to pick up some slack on offense. Pinto has 22 points, 91 shots on net, 41 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 45 outings, and he plays in all situations.