Senators' Shane Pinto: New career mark in goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pinto scored a short handed, empty-net goal Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Lightning.
Pinto has three points, including two goals, in his last two games and three goals in his last four games. His goal Tuesday established a new career mark (22). Pinto's previous best came last season when he put up 21 goals and 16 assists. He's on a solid pace, but center is extremely deep, so you need to consider if you could find a fit for a pivot on a 50-plus point campaign.
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