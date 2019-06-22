Senators' Shane Pinto: North Dakota commit off to Ottawa

Pinto was drafted 32nd overall by the Senators at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Every single season there are more and more players from Long Island joining the NHL ranks and Pinto stands a decent chance of joining that list one day. Committed to the University of North Dakota, Pinto is coming off an impressive USHL season in which he posted 28 goals and 59 points in 56 games. He began the year playing for the league-worst Lincoln Stars and managed 17 goals in 30 games despite having virtually no talent around him. Pinto is a big (6-foot-2, 195 pounds), physical kid who plays a determined game. Heading to NoDak should be a great move for his future development.