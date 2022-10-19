Pinto scored his second goal of the season in a 7-5 victory over Boston on Tuesday.
Pinto had a pair of shots on goal against the Bruins, giving him seven this season in three games. He failed to have a hit after picking up three over the opening two games of the season.
