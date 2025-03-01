Pinto (upper body) pronounced himself good to go Saturday versus San Jose, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Pinto missed four consecutive games after he was injured in Tampa Bay on Feb. 4. The 24-year-old center has 11 goals, 11 assists, 91 shots on goal and 41 hits across 46 contests this season.
