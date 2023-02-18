Pinto scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for Ottawa midway through the second period by tipping home a Derick Brassard shot from the blue line. Pinto is still getting his feet wet in the NHL, but he's put together a respectable 13 goals and 23 points through 54 games. The 2019 second-round pick has talent, and with Josh Norris (shoulder) out for the rest of the season, Pinto could potentially work his way into the No. 2 center role behind Tim Stutzle down the stretch.