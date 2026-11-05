Pinto scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Pinto's goal midway through the third period tied the game at 1-1. The center has four goals and an assist over his last five outings. He's played in an elevated second-line role recently, while Dylan Cozens has moved around the lineup and ultimately down to Pinto's previous third-line spot. Through 17 appearances, Pinto has six goals, six assists, 33 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging a career-best 19:56 of ice time.