Pinto scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Pinto's tally stretched the Senators' lead to 3-1. While that advantage didn't hold, Pinto delivered again in overtime to set up Thomas Chabot for the game-winning goal. The 24-year-old Pinto has four goals and six assists over his last 11 contests despite routinely playing on the third line in that span. The center is at 10 goals, 10 helpers, 83 shots on net, 40 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 43 appearances. He has twice as many shorthanded points (four) as power-play points (two) this season.