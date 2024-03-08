Pinto notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Pinto helped out on tallies by linemates Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson. This was Pinto's third multi-point effort in the last six games -- he has two goals and six assists in that span. The center is up to 18 points, 65 shots on net, 20 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 20 appearances. Pinto should continue to offer ample fantasy value while filling a top-line role.