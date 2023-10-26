The NHL announced Thursday that Pinto has been suspended 41 games for activities related to sports wagering.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.ca, even though Pinto remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, his suspension has been made retroactive to the first game of the season, and he doesn't need to be under contract to serve the ban. As long as he comes to terms on a new deal with the Senators in the meantime, Pinto will be eligible to make his season debut Jan. 21 versus Philadelphia. The 22-year-old forward picked up 20 goals and 35 points in his first full NHL campaign in 2022-23.