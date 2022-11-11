Pinto scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils on Thursday.

They were his first goals in five games. The first goal came in the opening frame when Pinto tipped a Claude Giroux left point shot at 12:15. His second was a sharp wrister from the high slot that knotted the game 3-3 in the third period. Pinto is tied with Matty Beniers and Matias Maccelli for the NHL rookie scoring lead with nine points (eight goals, one assist). His eight goals lead all rookies.