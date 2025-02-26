Pinto (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Pinto suffered an upper-body injury against Tampa Bay on Feb. 4, and he remains out following the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Sharks.
More News
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Not playing Saturday•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Won't play against Florida•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Ruled out against Bolts•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Nets game-winner Monday•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Adds assist in blowout win•