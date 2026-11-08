Pinto scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Pinto assisted on Nick Cousins' game-winning goal with 2:18 left in regulation, then sealed the victory with an empty-netter 16 seconds before the final buzzer. Pinto continues to find ways to contribute almost on a per-game basis, and he's notched points in five of his last six games, tallying seven points (five goals, two assists) in that span. He's opened the season with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his first 18 games.