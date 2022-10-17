Pinto scored his first goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.
Pinto was selected as the first pick in the second round of the 2019 Draft and has offensive skills that should get him some Calder Trophy consideration at the end of the season. Pinto's power play goal was his first point this season in two games. He is a minus-four to start the campaign with five shots on goal.
