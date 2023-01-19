Pinto scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Pinto finally put an end to his 15-game goal drought that also coincided with an eight-game pointless streak. After a blazing start to the year in which he scored six times in the opening eight contests, the young center has managed just five goals in his last 36 outings. At this point, Pinto may be hard-pressed to reach the 20-goal threshold despite already having 11 tallies in his account.