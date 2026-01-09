Pinto scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The goal ended an eight-game drought for Pinto, who had three assists in that span and also missed 10 contests due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old scoring pace has predictably cooled after his impressive start to the year. He's still at 13 goals, nine assists, 75 shots on net, 38 hits, 20 blocked shots, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 33 appearances. Pinto should be capable of reaching the 20-goal mark for the third time in four years and is also on pace to top 40 points for the first time.