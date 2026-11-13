Pinto scored two goals, including the overtime winner, on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Avalanche.

Pinto celebrated his 26th birthday with a three-point performance, opening the scoring before assisting on Drake Batherson's third-period equalizer. He then intercepted a pass and scored the winner 2:08 into overtime. The center reached nine goals this season, and his ability to contribute both as a scorer and playmaker continues to strengthen his fantasy appeal beyond deeper leagues. He has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) over his first 20 appearances while posting a career-high, and unsustainable, 23.7 percent shooting.