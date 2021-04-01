Pinto signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Pinto accrued 31 goals and 50 points over 61 games at the University of North Dakota, earning NCHC Player of the Year honors in his second season. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the 6-foot-2 forward will report to the NHL team. Pinto will need to quarantine for at least seven days once entering Canada, meaning his first chance to practice with the team is April 9.