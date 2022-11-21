Pinto (lower body) is considered to be a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Sharks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Coach D.J. Smith believed that Pinto would be able to play even though the Senators forward wasn't able to practice Sunday. However, Smith described Pinto's status as a question mark during his media availability Monday.
