Pinto signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Senators on Tuesday.

After some concern that Pinto would request a trade or be priced out of the Senators' budget, the two sides were able to get a bridge deal done. Pinto had 27 points, including six on the power play, over 41 contests in 2023-24. The 23-year-old should be a consistent top-six presence in 2024-25, and he could be poised for a breakout year. He will be a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the contract.