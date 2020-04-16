Senators' Shane Pinto: Staying in school

Pinto will return to the University of North Dakota for his sophomore season, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

As a rookie, Pinot notched 16 goals and 12 helpers in 33 collegiate appearances. With just one year under his belt, it shouldn't be a surprise to see the 19-year-old spending another year in college, and perhaps even beyond. Once the 2019 second-round pick makes the jump to the professional ranks, he figures to start off in the minors before making the jump to the NHL.